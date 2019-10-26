MMA News: Frank Mir finally wins at Bellator 231 for the first time in 4 years

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 3 // 26 Oct 2019, 10:46 IST

Frank Mir

UFC legend Frank Mir is one of the top names that anyone thinks of when talking about best MMA Heavyweight fighters of all time. Recently, Mir has not had the best record in MMA with four back-to-back losses.

After such an unfortunate record to his name, the former UFC fighter was finally able to win a fight at Bellator 231 by defeating his opponent Roy Nelson via Unanimous Decision.

Frank Mir in MMA

Frank Mir is known as one of the top heavyweights in MMA to have entered the Octagon. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion lost two fights in the UFC back 2015 and 2016. The losses came against Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt, marking the end of Mir's UFC run.

He left the company to go and join Bellator, where he signed a multi-fight deal. Other than his career in commentary, he was active in the Octagon, facing Fedor Emelianenko in 2018. This saw him lose yet again. His last loss came when he was TKO'd by Javy Ayala at Bellator 212.

Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson at Bellator 231

Mir finally gained some form of redemption at Bellator 231. He was unable to win his fight against Roy Nelson early on despite some heavy shots he launched. Instead, it appeared that it was confirmed that Frank Mir had a specific strategy for his fight against 'Big Country'.

The fight went for all three rounds, with Mir focusing all of his attention on inside leg-kicks, battering away at Nelson again and again until his opponent had nothing left to offer. Nelson kept trying with the overhands but could not get close to Mir.

Still, the few shots he connected with Mir saw the fighter battered and bleeding. The fight ended with a takedown in the last seconds by Nelson, but it was too little too late, as Mir walked away with the win via Unanimous Decision.

