Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: Goldberg comments on Brock Lesnar's return to UFC 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
718   //    08 Sep 2018, 09:42 IST

The WWE legend had good things to say about Lesnar's return to MMA
The WWE legend had many good things to say about Lesnar's return to MMA

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar suffered a loss at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE's marquee event, SummerSlam. Following this, he hasn't been seen in WWE since, and rumor is rampant that Lesnar is heading back to the UFC.

One of Lesnar's most notable WWE opponents, Bill Goldberg weighed in on Brock Lesnar's return to MMA on 'Inside The Ropes'. I would like to thank PWMania for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg first waged war in 2004 at WrestleMania XX. The match was a dud as the crowd knew that both men were on their way out of WWE, at that point in time.

Bill Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and went on to have a few more matches, even winning the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar even defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. He would only lose the title over a year later at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Bill Goldberg was full of praise for Brock Lesnar potentially returning to MMA, following his confrontation with Daniel Cormier at UFC 226:

Show me another guy who can do it, show me another professional wrestler, professional football player or a guy 51 years old that’s not a professional race-car driver that can drive up the hill of Goodwood. Now, I did hit the wall, but it is what it is.

He went on to talk about how special Brock Lesnar was because he reinvents himself all the time, at the very highest level. And how few other than Lesnar have the ability or desire to do great things.

What's next?

While the fight hasn't been made official yet, it is clear that Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier are on a collision course soon. How will Brock Lesnar fare in his return to MMA? Let us know in the comments below, folks!

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Brock Lesnar Goldberg
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
7 best MMA moves of Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Chael Sonnen gives his opinion on Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Ken Shamrock addresses Brock Lesnar vs Daniel...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Superstars who could make a splash in MMA
RELATED STORY
Brock Lesnar's UFC return: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 MMA-themed movies you need to see
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest public disputes between MMA fighters and their...
RELATED STORY
4 Current WWE Superstars who have competed in MMA
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Donald Cerrone blasts Jackson Wink MMA Academy,...
RELATED STORY
5 MMA Fighters Who Died In The Octagon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us