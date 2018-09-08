UFC News: Goldberg comments on Brock Lesnar's return to UFC

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 718 // 08 Sep 2018, 09:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE legend had many good things to say about Lesnar's return to MMA

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar suffered a loss at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE's marquee event, SummerSlam. Following this, he hasn't been seen in WWE since, and rumor is rampant that Lesnar is heading back to the UFC.

One of Lesnar's most notable WWE opponents, Bill Goldberg weighed in on Brock Lesnar's return to MMA on 'Inside The Ropes'. I would like to thank PWMania for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg first waged war in 2004 at WrestleMania XX. The match was a dud as the crowd knew that both men were on their way out of WWE, at that point in time.

Bill Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and went on to have a few more matches, even winning the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar even defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. He would only lose the title over a year later at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Bill Goldberg was full of praise for Brock Lesnar potentially returning to MMA, following his confrontation with Daniel Cormier at UFC 226:

Show me another guy who can do it, show me another professional wrestler, professional football player or a guy 51 years old that’s not a professional race-car driver that can drive up the hill of Goodwood. Now, I did hit the wall, but it is what it is.

He went on to talk about how special Brock Lesnar was because he reinvents himself all the time, at the very highest level. And how few other than Lesnar have the ability or desire to do great things.

What's next?

While the fight hasn't been made official yet, it is clear that Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier are on a collision course soon. How will Brock Lesnar fare in his return to MMA? Let us know in the comments below, folks!