MMA News: Green Power Ranger still wants to fight CM Punk

Jason David Frank, who portrayed Tommy, the Green Power Ranger, in the original run of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series, was recently a guest on the Primo Nutmeg podcast. He is still pushing for a fight with CM Punk.

Jason David Frank has been angling for a fight against CM Punk since shortly after Punk signed on with UFC, even going so far as to say that he would fight Punk for free. Jason David Frank’s professional MMA record is 1-0, but he also boasts a 4-0 record as an amateur. CM Punk’s MMA record is 0-1.

On the podcast, Jason David Frank said that he’d love to fight CM Punk if he does indeed have another MMA fight, stating that it’s something that fans would love to see.

“I never thought he’d sign with UFC. I got a deal a long time ago with me and him on an NBC show. I picked him because I like the guy, he’s got a huge fan base and he wants to fight. I don’t want to pick a fight with someone to convince them to fight, he actually wants to fight, so I said, hey that’s perfect, he’s 38, I’m 43, who cares. He’s sitting there and calling me an old man, well hey, you’re getting there too buddy, so I never thought he’d be in the UFC because UFC strives for perfection.”

Frank went on to talk about how CM Punk is ranked 170 out of all current UFC fighters in terms of salaries paid, and that’s just for the one fight. He stated that he likes CM Punk, but he would also like to show the world who really is the “Best in the World.”

Jason David Frank would go on to talk about other subjects, such as potentially working with the WWE in some capacity. You can listen to the full interview here:

At this point, it is yet to be determined whether or not CM Punk will actually fight in the UFC again. There are also reports that Jason David Frank has had talks with Bellator MMA to come in and fight for them.

While this is sort of a dream match-up for certain fans, Jason David Frank would likely maul CM Punk in an MMA contest. Frank is a seventh-degree black belt in karate, but there’s also the issue of the weight difference.

Frank fought at heavyweight in his lone professional MMA bout, while Punk fought at welterweight, meaning Frank holds a thirty-five-pound weight advantage, just based on their previous fights.

That’s all likely to be a moot point anyway, as it’s doubtful that CM Punk ever fights in the UFC again.

