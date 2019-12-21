MMA News: Hawaiian fighter Nainoa Dung set to make homeland proud on Bellator debut

Nainoa Dung

Nainoa Dung is not only proud to represent his country Hawaii in his home ground, but is ready to claim the position of the top-ranked Hawaiian MMA Lightweight fighter in Bellator.

MMA Junkie reported on what Dung has in his mind about the fight, which is an unofficial decider for the number one 155-pounder in Hawaii.

Dung has faith in his skills

On his promotional debut at Bellator 236, Dung is set to face fellow Hawaiian fighter Zach Zane, who is also going to fight for the first time in this promotion. However, Zane has experienced 13 wins and 9 losses as a professional coming into the fight, while Dung has only three fights to show. Dung has won all three of them and will be looking forward to take his current winning streak to four.

Although experience is not on his favor, Dung believes that his training at Hard Knocks 365 will put him in a good position to taking on his opponent.

Despite having the edge of being in this business longer, Zane is not on a good run right now. He dropped four of his six outings this year, including a decision loss on Dana White's Contender Series in June.