MMA News: Hector Lombard and family unharmed after a horrible car accident

Lombard was very,very fortunate.

by Shikhar Abs News 14 Mar 2017, 17:07 IST

Hector Lombard is safe after his car accident

What’s the story?

UFC Middleweight fighter Hector Lombard and his family were involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, fortunately everyone walked away unscathed from this horrible incident. The UFC veteran posted a video and series of photos on Instagram showing the aftermath of the accident.

In case you didn’t know...

Hector Lombard has been a professional MMA fighter since 2004 with a record of 34-7-1 (W-L-D) with 22 wins by KOs. He was a member of the Cuban Olympics Team for the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where is took part in Judo. He defeated Jared Hess to become the first Bellator Middleweight Champion back in 2009.

The heart of the matter

Things have not been going Lombard’s way inside the Octagon over the past year, as he has lost his last three fights in the UFC. But he has few reasons to be thankful about over the weekend. Lombard recently posted some harrowing photos and a video on Instagram which details about the car accident he and his family were involved in.

The accident left his car in a complete mess with windshield shattered and roof crumpled, miraculously no one suffered any serious injury.

Super agradecido a estos amigos que me ayudaron mucho despues de el accidente que tuve. Un milagro que estoy vivo! Yo y mi Familia estamos sanos y salvo gracias gracias! A post shared by Hector Lombard (@hectorlombard) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Lombard sent out a small message along with the video posted on Instagram,

“Super grateful to these friends who helped me a lot after the accident I had. A miracle I am alive! Me and my family are safe and sound, thank you!”

He also posted a few photos showing significant damage to the front and roof of the car,

Lucky to be alive! God is good God is great! A post shared by Hector Lombard (@hectorlombard) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

What Next?

He last appeared inside the Octagon in February where he fought and lost to Johny Hendricks via a unanimous decision. He does not have his next fight booked for now.

Author’s Take

Some may say that his bad luck inside the Octagon is now following him outside.But luck and God’s blessings was with him, as he and his family is safe after such a horrible accident. This could be the turning point for his career and good things are on their way.

For now we are grateful that everyone involved managed to avoid any serious injuries.