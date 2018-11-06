×
MMA News: "Huge News" Expected Tomorrow From One Championship

News
28   //    06 Nov 2018, 23:54 IST

Will One Championship's latest addition have anything to do with the announcement?
Will One Championship's latest addition have anything to do with the announcement?

What's the story?

The 7th of November is apparently set up to be a big day for ONE Championship. It is the day that the 'One: Heart Of The Lion' official kickoff press conference goes down.

While the attendee list for the press conference is certainly impressive, there may be more awaiting fans of the Mixed Martial Arts promotion.

In case you didn't know...

On the 9th of November, Friday, One: Heart Of The Lion pay-per-view event is set to kick off at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The card is an extremely exciting one, featuring some of the top fighters in the world.

The event is headlined by a huge match, where two world titles will be united, in a World Champion vs. World Champion match. The event will see Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes and Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon meet in a fight to unite their Bantamweight Championships.

Also newsworthy, recently, ONE Championship traded one of their best talents in Ben Askren, for one of the most dominant former champions in the UFC. Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson is now a part of the ONE Championship roster.

The heart of the matter

At the press conference on the 7th of November, several fighters will be in attendance fielding questions from the media.

While both the participants of the main event will be a part of the conference, one particular name has drawn the attention of the media, as it was recently revealed that Demetrious Johnson will also be present and answering questions.

"Huge News"? What could it be?

To top it all off, the rumour that the conference will see some 'HUGE news' revealed has definitely drawn in some speculation.

Could the news have something to do with the first fight of 'Mighty Mouse'?

What's next?

At this point, there is nothing more to do but wait. The 9th November event is sure to be an amazing event with some incredible matchups on display. Will the announcement possibly add to the event in some way? 

What news do you think ONE Championship is going to announce tomorrow? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

ONE Championship Bibiano Fernandes Demetrious Johnson UFC News
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
