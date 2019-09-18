MMA News: IMMAF - WMMAA World Championships sees massive Indian team selected; Vaibhav Shetty comments (Exclusive)

IMMAF - WMMA Unified World Championships

India is making huge progress on the international MMA scene. With the upcoming IMMAF - WMMAA World Championships coming up in November, there are several things of importance to note, one of which is India sending a massive contingent to the competition.

With the passage of time, it appears India has stepped up in the International MMA scene.

Massive Team India contingent selected for the Championships

Team India is one of the largest teams to be at the IMMAF - WMMAA World Amateur MMA Championships. The Championships are set to take place as a part of the Brave International Combat Week.

The competition will take place at Khalifa Sport City, Isa Town over a period of five days, between 11th November and 16th November. 11th to 14th will see the competitions take place and the finals will be on the 16th, while the 15th will see Brave host a professional MMA event.

Among the immense contingent selected for Team India, there are 9 senior fighters, 2 junior fighters, along with three coaches and five officials. Only Ireland has more officials selected for the competition.

Vaibhav Shetty (KOI Combat Academy and Rama Reddy Martial Arts), Naorem Dinesh Singh (KOI Combat Academy), and Surbala Devi (KOI Combat Academy) are three of the fighters selected among several other distinguished performers.

I spoke to Vaibhav Shetty about regarding the selection and this is what he had to say:

"This selection was the culmination of the efforts of MMA India - the sole national federation recognized by combined IMMAF-WMMAA body. Ever since the global bodies combined, the effort has been to make the sport safe for athletes and push for Olympic recognition. MMA India and for me personally, the Association of Mixed Martial Arts Karnataka have ensured this philosophy flows down to the grass root level. Selections are fair with no politics and the people helming the body are international referees who officiate international events along side the likes of Mark Goddard. It's always good to know as a fighter that those in charge of the sport are aware of the best practices of the mixed martials arts world."

We at Sportskeeda wish Team India the best of fortune as they head into the competition this November.

