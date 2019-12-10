MMA News: Indian fighter Vaibhav Shetty talks about recovering from injury; upcoming BJJ Nationals (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 10 Dec 2019, 15:30 IST SHARE

Vaibhav Shetty

The Sport Jiu-Jitsu India Federation is bringing the BJJ Nationals to India this year on 15th December 2019. Indian MMA fighter, Vaibhav Shetty is going to be competing in the vent against Bhabajit Choudhary.

Bhabajit Choudhary is well-known among MMA circles, and coming off a loss and a back injury from the MMA World Championships in November, Vaibhav is determined to get back to winning ways. He is ready to test himself and pick out any flaws in his game in this tournament.

"The BJJ Nationals this time around seems to be very interesting. In my weight category, I now have Bhabajit Choudhary, who is a well known Indian professional MMA fighter. We have people in the super heavyweight category competing in the absolute category as well. After the world championships, I had to recuperate from a back injury. I needed to test myself against quality opponents again, to know where I stand. This tournament looks to be just what I need to test myself and pick out any flaws I have in my game before heading over to bigger things again."

In the last season, Vaibhav had ended at #4 in the Master 1 category, but this time, he will be looking to pick up points before the tournaments start in other regions.

"After ending last season at #4 in Asia in the Master 1 category, this tournament is an opportunity to start this season with points before tournaments in other regions kick-off. I'm glad that the federation is able to bring this quality of event in India and the level of participants adds to the legitimacy of the results."

With combat sports on the rise in India, each tournament is more and more crucial towards determining the position of the country in the world order. With UFC also reportedly looking to enter the Indian market, this is a good time to be an MMA fighter on the rise in India!