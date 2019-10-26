MMA News: Jake Hager takes picture with AEW's Inner Circle and WWE legend after controversial finish at Bellator 231

Jake Hager, Bautista, and The Inner Circle

Jake Hager entered Bellator 231 on the back of two wins that he had picked up in two fights. He had all the momentum on his side, with his career climbing massively with his success in MMA as well as his debut in AEW.

Speaking of AEW, Hager was accompanied ringside by his new faction members from AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle. With the exception of Chris Jericho, Ortiz and Santana were present, as was Sammy Guevara. Also present was the unexpected addition of WWE legend and Hollywood actor, Dave Bautista.

Batista was present cage-side for Bellator 231 and took a picture with Jake Hager as well as the rest of AEW's Inner Circle.

Unfortunately, this did not end up helping Hager, as his fight ended in a 'No Contest' decision.

Jake Hager's fight ends in 'No Contest'

Former WWE and current AEW Superstar, Jake Hager has been making waves recently in both his professional wrestling and MMA career. Now, unfortunately, he has been handed his first non-win result. After the fight went just 1 minute and 56 seconds, the referee called a pause after Hager hit his opponent Anthony Garrett with a groin shot.

The shot shook Garrett and the customary 5 minutes were given to him to recover. Unfortunately for everyone concerned, he could not recover sufficiently, and the fight had to be called with it ending in a No Contest.

The fight is not the first time that Hager has been involved in controversy in MMA.

In his last fight against TJ Jones, he won via the Arm Triangle Choke in the first round, but he held on to the choke long after Jones had tapped. It later came to light that he had not felt Jones tapping out, and in the heat of the moment had not heard the referee either until he was physically separated from his opponent.

