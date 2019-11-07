MMA News: Janay Harding to hang up her boxing gloves to focus on Bellator

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 07 Nov 2019, 12:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Janay Harding

Bellator is known for allowing some of their fighters to compete in fights outside of the promotion and many of them take advantage of the flexibility of their deal. Janay Harding is one such fighter, who has been taking part in boxing matches other than her MMA appearances for Bellator.

But in an interview with MMA Junkie on Wednesday, Harding admitted that she would be setting her boxing career aside to concentrate on a title shot.

Harding to put all her focus on MMA

Harding last appeared in the cage at Bellator 219 in March against Marina Mokhnatkina and won the bout via unanimous decision. Before that, she had clinched a knockout win over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 207.

Since March, although Harding got no chance to appear in an MMA bout, she did compete in a boxing match in her country of Australia, which was her fifth appearance as a professional boxer till date.

However, things have changed now. The two consecutive wins have set her up in a Featherweight fight against Amanda Bell, winning which might will put her in line for a title shot. Given the situation, Harding wants to give all her attention to fight her way up to the title fight and win it.

"That’s why I’d like to put all of my focus into MMA. (I’m) on that cusp, and I can see the title very clearly now. I’d say after this win, it’d really put me in a good contention spot."

Harding is positive that it won't take her more than a couple of fights from now to secure fights with top contenders in her division.

"Maybe one more fight, and we can really start looking at those contender fights or having those title shots. That would be super positive for me in the division."

The fight against Amanda Bell will take place at Bellator 233 on November 8 at Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.