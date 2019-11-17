MMA News: Jason Knight redeems himself against Artem Lobov at BKFC 9

Knight vs. Lobov

Jason Knight finally got his revenge on Artem Lobov in their high-voltage rematch at the main event of BKFC 9. Having lost to the Russian Hammer Lobov last time round via unanimous decision, this time Knight ensured that the matter stays in his hands completely by knocking out Lobov in the fifth round of the contest. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Knight gets his revenge

Knight was on the offensive from the get-go, using his reach advantage to keep Lobov away while stinging him with hard jabs. Lobov tried teeing off on Knight's body but couldn't do much damage. Knight landed the first knock down of the fight.

.@Jasonthekid23 earning the knock down late in round 2...now we're into round 3 pic.twitter.com/Y7AoF5BmQx — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

In the third and fourth rounds of the fight, Lobov mounted a comeback, but he had already taken too much punishment from Knight in the previous rounds and his face started bleeding heavily.

Less than a minute inside round five, Knight connected with a hard shot on Lobov's face, making him go down and prompting the referee to check on the Russian. It was clear that Lobov could not continue any further and Knight got the win via KO in the fifth round.

In the post fight interview, Knight said that he is interested in a trilogy fight against Lobov sometime in the future.

“Of course, if he wants it. I love that guy. He had a lot of respect for me, I’ve got the same respect for him. I love that man, anytime that he’s not fighting me I’m gonna be rooting him on. Anytime he gets ready to get in here a third time, I’m down.”

5th Round KO for you WINNER Jason Knight!#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/SQqFlXiY8d — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019