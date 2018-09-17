MMA News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk on UFC stripping Nicco Montano, possible fight with Valentina Shevchenko

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko are presently involved in a rather strange conundrum over the UFC Women's 125-pound title

What’s the story?

Speaking to MMAJunkie, former UFC Women’s Straw-weight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighed in with her thoughts on the UFC stripping Nicco Montano of the latter’s Women’s Flyweight title.

Additionally, Jedrzejczyk also chimed in with her two cents on a potential fight for the vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship against number-1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.

In case you didn’t know…

Nicco Montano is the inaugural UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion who was scheduled to compete in her first title-defense against former Bantamweight fighter Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko—with their 5-round bout set to transpire at UFC 228.

Montano missed weight prior to UFC 228 earlier this month—following which, her fight with Shevchenko was cancelled.

The UFC subsequently chose to strip Montano of her title, and although the latter was hospitalized due to her botched weight cut—in the days that followed—Montano strongly asserted her disagreement with the UFC’s decision to strip her of the title.

The heart of the matter

Below are a few excerpts from Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s statements regarding the UFC stripping Nicco Montano of the title—

“I think it was fair…For me, it’s a shame. Us as fighters, athletes and champions to not be on weight. We need real and dedicated fighters and champions in the UFC. The UFC is the best organization in the world.”

“There’s no space and time for (expletive) like this. It was a very hard decision, very tough decision. I believe that you must take this job very seriously. You must be 100 percent in. Weight cuts are not easy, are not nice. But you must be on weight when you have to be.” (*Courtesy--MMAJunkie)

Besides, Jedrzejczyk elucidated that she can indeed relate to Montano having experienced a tough weight-cut—what with the fact that the former claims to have almost died during her weight-cut before her UFC 217 Straw-weight title fight which in ended in a KO loss to Rose Namajunas.

Furthermore, Jedrzejczyk explained that she has lately received a few intriguing offers for future fights, and looks forward to facing the best fighters in the world—alluding that she’s open to a fight with Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant UFC Women’s Straw-weight Championship.

What’s next?

Fans can expect the UFC to announce Valentina Shevchenko versus an opponent yet to be revealed, for the vacant UFC Women’s Straw-weight title, in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s statements? Sound off in the comments!