MMA News: Joe Harding's showboating leads to brutal knockout

Showboating is fun to watch, but never let your guard down in a fight

by Shikhar Abs News 19 Feb 2017, 16:33 IST

Joe Harding’s showboating fail

What’s the story?

Showboating bites Joe Harding in the ass, as he gets knocked out with a brutal head-kick while trying to taunt his opponent Johan Segas in their amateur fight. This reaffirms MMA fight is never the place to bust out a dance move.

Joe Harding just danced his way to a head kick KO loss as Johan Segas connects & is now the interim 145lb champion. #BCMMA18 — BCMMA (@BCMMAUK) February 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Joe Harding (8-3-0) was facing Johan Segas (2-0-0) during BCMMA 18 in Colchester, England, for the interim featherweight title this Saturday. This was Johan Segas’ second fight inside the cage against a more experienced Harding.

The heart of the matter

We all remember how Cody Garbrandt danced his way to victory in his title fight against Dominick Cruz, where he completely outclassed his opponent. But showboating is always not this successful, Anderson Silva learned this the hard way when he was knocked out while taunting Chris Weidman in their title fight.

In the amateur featherweight fight between Joe Harding and Johan Segas in BCMMA 18 in England, Harding looked good inside the cage landing many significant strikes on his opponent. He was confident that he had this fight under control and got a little carried away, dropped his hands and broke out a dance move in the middle of the fight.

Turns out his confidence was misguided, he let his guard down and Johan Segas was quick to capitalize on this mistake. Segas landed a brutal head-kick which sent Harding crashing down to the mat, followed it up by a series of hammer fists before the referee had to step in to stop the fight.

GOD DAYUMMMM. Johan Segas KTFO's Joe Harding at BCMMA 18. When showboating goes wrong. Savage head kick. pic.twitter.com/pPkOPmdmOf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2017

What Next?

This was one of the more embarrassing knockout’s in MMA and moving forward Harding will remember to never let his guard down during a fight, even when he is dominating.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Combat sports is very unforgiving and fighters get seriously injured all the time. It is not the place to bust out few dance moves, we know its hard to resist the temptation to showboat when you are dominating. But letting your guard down can prove very costly and even dangerous.