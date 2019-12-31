MMA News: Kayla Harrison, not Cris Cyborg is the highest paid female mixed martial artist

It was rumored that Bellator MMA signed former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to a record-breaking contract to fight for the promotion. Well, as it turns out that those rumors weren't entirely true.

Cyborg is definitely the highest paid female fighter on the Bellator roster, but the highest paid female fighter in the world of MMA is on the roster of Professional Fighters League, according to the promotion's golden girl, Olympic gold medalist and undefeated lightweight, Kayla Harrison.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Harrison revealed that she is the highest-paid female fighter in MMA at the moment.

“They take such good care of me. I’m probably the highest-paid female fighter in MMA right now. I just can’t believe it’s my life sometimes. It’s a no brainer for me. I get to fight for a company that I believe in. My destiny is in my hands. I’m getting paid a ridiculous amount of money and I still get to grow as a fighter. My life could not have worked out better.”

The 29-year-old fighter joined PFL back in 2018 and since then, she went on a spectacular six fight winning streak, which includes five vicious KOs. Harrison will be seen competing in the PFL’s New Year’s Eve supershow in New York where she will be going up against former UFC fighter Larissa Pacheco in a rematch. When they met previously, Harrison beat Pacheco via unanimous decision.