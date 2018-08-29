MMA News: Ken Shamrock addresses Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier UFC Heavyweight Championship fight

Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock gives his thoughts on the Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier UFC Heavyweight Championship fight

Speaking to Adam's Apple, UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock opened up on several burning topics.

In reference to the highly-anticipated UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between reigning champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Brock Lesnar, Shamrock asserted that the matchup is, in fact, a favorable one for Lesnar. On that note, Shamrock also emphasized that he'd like to return to the WWE.

"The World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock is the inaugural UFC Superfight Champion, who went on to have a storied career in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts--competing for several years after first rising to prominence in the UFC.

Shamrock also competed in the WWE realm--having captured the WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team titles, besides also winning a King Of The Ring tournament.

The MMA veteran would go on to compete for a few other pro-wrestling organizations including TNA (now--Impact Wrestling), however, is perhaps best known to fans for his time in the WWE.

Ken Shamrock noted that he'd love to return to the WWE sooner rather than later. In that regard, he stated--

“WWE is something I’m looking at--and (I've) definitely have been throwing little feelers out there to get an opportunity. Because I’ve achieved everything I’ve set out to do, in every organization, except the WWE. I didn’t get the World Title. I got everything else but that, so there’s some unfinished business there.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Shamrock also gave his two cents on the Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier matchup--pointing out that it's a great first fight back after a lengthy hiatus for Lesnar--especially given that neither fighter has great striking. Shamrock continued that Lesnar is basically a bigger, stronger version of "DC".

Furthermore, Shamrock explained that while Cormier is a great start for Lesnar in the UFC, it's unclear as to where the latter would go after that. Shamrock indicated that while back in the day Lesnar was one of the rare "big men" who could grapple well, today there are several big guys who can grapple and strike well in the UFC.

Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier for the latter's UFC Heavyweight title is set to transpire at a UFC event in early 2019.

The general consensus is that Cormier is the favorite to defeat Lesnar, despite the significant size advantage which the latter holds over DC.

