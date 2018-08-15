MMA News: Ken Shamrock teases "big announcement"

Could the MMA legend be about to announce a return to competition?

UFC Hall of Famer, Ken Shamrock has today posted on his Twitter feed that a big announcement is coming soon. Shamrock stated:

BIG announcement coming soon! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 14, 2018

Shamrock has given no details on what the announcement could be but MMA fans around the world have speculated whether the "World's Most Dangerous Man" could be returning to an MMA ring soon.

The 54-year-old Shamrock last fought over two years ago in February 2016 against his long-time rival Royce Gracie for the Bellator promotion.

That match ended in defeat for Shamrock in hugely controversial fashion as Gracie caught Shamrock with an unintentional low-blow which left Shamrock clutching his groin. Shamrock tried to communicate to the referee who had not spotted the infringement to call for a break. That did not happen, as Shamrock furiously continued to attempt to inform the referee, Gracie pounded on the defenceless Shamrock and the referee instead called for the TKO finish.

Shamrock, in the days after the fight, appealed to Gracie for a re-match and also the Texas Department of Licensing to overturn the result. Neither happened. To add insult to injury, Shamrock was subsequently suspended from competition after failing his pre-fight drugs test, testing positive for steroids, which saw him banned from fighting.

Could Shamrock now be itching to return to the ring? Has he secured another re-match with Gracie? Or possibly another opponent?

Such is Shamrock's passion for MMA, it is hard to believe his announcement could be regarding another matter. Although, if it is a return to the ring, it's worth noting that Shamrock's MMA record post-2004 is lousy. He has won just two of his previous 11 fights, including huge, humbling upset losses to the likes of Robert Berry, Mike Bourke and Kimbo Slice. Men who, in his prime, Shamrock would have cut through with ease.

If the former UFC Superfight Champion is to return to fight again, one hopes that it will prove more successful than his most recent efforts. Shamrock's overwhelming desire suggests that he will always have a fighting chance.