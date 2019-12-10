MMA News: King Mo talks about AEW and MJF

Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal is one of the biggest names in the world of MMA. He has always been a supporter of wrestling and has been involved in Impact Wrestling and is currently a big part of Major League Wrestling. Having fought in the top promotions in MMA, such as Strikeforce and Bellator MMA, King Mo had something surprising to say on his recent appearance on the Fight Bananas podcast, stating that without professional wrestling there would be no MMA.

'King Mo' reveals the role that wrestling plays in MMA

During the podcast, King Mo talked about the role that wrestling played in influencing many characters for MMA. He was asked about his involvement with MJF, and he said that he was an avid follower of the wrestling scene, praising MJF and several promotions.

"First of all, MJF is the man. I'm a big AEW, NWA Powerr, Impact, Ring of Honor, MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, BOLA, I'm a fan of pro-wrestling in general. I enjoy doing it man. Put it like this, without pro-wrestling, there is no MMA."

King Mo went on to say that many fighters reminded him of wrestlers. He said that Jorge Masvidal reminded him of Razor Ramon, and that Stipe Miocic was similar to Randy Orton.