MMA News: Matt Hughes says he is considering coming out of retirement

Rumour has it that Hughes might fight in Bellator.

Is “The Gracie Killer” coming back!?

What’s the story?

MMA and UFC legend Matt Hughes recently made an appearance on an episode of AT&T Network’s “Undeniable with Joe Buck”. During his interview with the host Joe Buck, “The Gracie Killer” revealed that he was carefully contemplating about making a return to the sport. The former champion stated the following regarding his comeback:

“If I could find an opponent that I could definitely beat, I would go again, I might even be talking to an organization about that. I'm not saying I am (for sure). The guy I'm talking about fighting may have been in this chair.”

In case you didn’t know...

Hughes is a retired MMA fighter and a former NCAA division 1 wrestler with an MMA record of 45-9. He is a former two-time UFC Welterweight Champion. During his reign as Champion, he defeated all available opposition and was widely considered to be the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

He has notable victories over Georges St-Pierre, BJ Penn and Royce Gracie. Many pundits and analysts, as well as fans, consider him to be one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The heart of the matter

Hughes is reportedly resolute about making a comeback to the sport. Rumour has it that he has already started training for a potential comeback fight.

Rumour also has it that his comeback fight will be in Bellator MMA on free TV. It won’t be a huge surprise if the American signs a deal with Bellator, as it certainly fits the promotion’s modus operandi.

Bellator has been signing popular veterans from the bygone era. They have already signed fighters such as Tito Ortiz, Chael Sonnen, Fedor Emelianenko and Ken Shamrock, among others.

What’s next?

According to noted MMA journalist Ariel Helwani of MMA fighting, Hughes might face BJJ legend Royce Gracie next. However, it should be noted that talks about a potential fight are currently in the preliminary stage. Thus, the fight might not happen if these talks fail to materialise.

Author’s take

It certainly is a great time to be an MMA fan as legendary fighters are on their quest of making a sensational comeback. It seems like Hughes is inspired by his great rival GSP’s return to the Octagon. Only time will tell whether Hughes and GSP’s decision to return to the sport was right.

As Hughes is planning to commence the second round of his MMA career, all MMA fans and I wish him good luck for future fights.

