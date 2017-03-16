MMA News: Michael Venom Page's father accused of raping several women.

Multiple time kick-boxing world champion Curtis Page is being accused of rape by several women.

Curtis Page is the father of Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page. (* Credits- GB Martial Arts Academy).

What’s The Story?

Curtis Page is presently facing 22 historical sex charges, being charged with 6 rapes, 14 indecent assaults and 2 counts of sex with a minor under the age of 13. The alleged sexual assaults are said to have been perpetrated by Page between 1985-95, on three different women, who at the time of said crimes, were underaged individuals. Here’s what the prosecutor had to say against Mr Page during his trial at the Isleworth Crown Court-

“Mr Page had a liking for young girls and groomed them. All these girls lacked father figures in their lives and looked up to Mr Page as person of authority. He drove a wedge between them and their families. This man may have been a very good teacher, may have taught some people to a very high level in the sport. But outside he was controlling, domineering and in relation to these three women he sexually abused from an early age.” (* Credits- The Daily Mail)

He allegedly groped his first victim while watching the movie ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ when she was just 11 and would take her virginity after she turned 12. He then continued to have a sexual relationship with said woman in the years that followed.

Furthermore, Page repeatedly raped another underage girl, first in his brown Ford and later on in sports halls after martial arts classes. He’s said to have perpetrated these acts after said girl revealed to him that she’d been previously abused by another older man. He continued to rape the girl as she turned older, once going as far as holding a blade to her throat and threatening to throw her from the window of her 18th floor flat.

The third woman claims to have been assaulted by Page twice when she was a minor, further revealing that they started a sexual relationship after she turned 16.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Curtis Page is a 3-time world kickboxing champion and the father of multiple-time world champion kick-boxer and Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page. At the time he was apprehended by local law enforcement authorities, Curtis Page was the head of the Great Britain Martial Arts Association and the Vice-Chairman of the British Kickboxing Council.

The Heart Of The Matter:

The first victim, who is now a 42-year old woman, poured her heart out to the jury in a video interview that was played in Court. Here are a few excerpts of said interview-

“I looked at my picture and I was just a little girl. This was abuse. This was wrong. He (Curtis) has affected a lot of young people’s lives. It needs to stop. I cannot sleep another night without doing the right thing. In my heart I know if he has done this to me, he could do this to others. He is not very well. He is a very sick man.” (* Credits- The Daily Mail)

What’s Next?

Page has denied all 22 sexual assault charges while insisting that he only had sexual relations with the girls when they were above the age of 16. He stated that the three women got together to conspire against him to get him into trouble.

Author’s Take:

Now mind you, Curtis Page is a man who was convicted just last year for two sexual assaults, a conviction that was sent to retrial owing to verdicts not being returned on the other charges.

In simple words, Mr Page is no stranger to sex scandals and as the saying goes- Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. That said, every alleged criminal has the right to state his case in a bid to prove his innocence in the Court of Law.

The next couple of weeks will provide more clarity in what appears to be an extremely difficult situation not only for the women involved but also for the rest of the Page family.

Stay tuned for updates on the Curtis Page scandal.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com