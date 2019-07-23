MMA News: Myles Jury reveals his first main event fight against Top Bellator fighter

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 23 Jul 2019, 06:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Myles Jury

What's the story?

Former UFC Fighter Myles Jury was recently on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show where he had something to reveal to Helwani. He said that Bellator had given him a main event fight against Benson Henderson at the Dublin, Ireland event on the 27th of September.

In case you didn't know...

Myles Jury was originally a UFC fighter, however, over time, while he won all of his initial fights, his undefeated streak came to an end against Donald Cerrone in 2015. Since then, in his last five fights for the company, he has won 2 and lost three other fights.

He left UFC after he lost his last fight against Andre Fili in February of 2019. Following that, it was soon announced that he had signed a multiple fight deal with Bellator.

The heart of the matter

Myles Jury had a revelation for Mixed Martial Arts fans and Ariel Helwani on the show. He revealed that he had a main event fight for the Bellator 227 pay-per-view against Benson Henderson on the Dublin show in Ireland. He revealed that he was doing better there in terms of finance as well.

"Financially it's a lot better... the opportunity, it's a lot better. I'm fighting... I'll let you know first, Benson Henderson September 27th main event at Dublin, Ireland. So, yeah, they are giving me a main-event fight, someone great like Benson -- so I'm looking to make a splash, and I'm looking to make a splash really quick in Bellator."

You can take a look at the video here:

What's next?

Myles Jury is set to face Benson Henderson at Bellator 227 for the 27th September pay-per-view event for Bellator. Henderson may have lost his title fight and the following fight against Pitbull Freire, but he has since won three fights back-to-back and is on a hot streak.