MMA News: Ray Cooper III wants to avenge eight-year old loss of fellow Hawaiian

Hawaiian fighter Ray Cooper III returned home a million dollars richer after defeating rival David Michaud on Tuesday to become the new PFL Welterweight Champion.

In the post-fight news conference, Cooper revealed his next target, now that he is a Champion. MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Cooper is ready for Rory MacDonald

It seems like the Champion has set his sight on the newest addition to the PFL roster, Rory MacDonald. The former Bellator champion was readily picked up by PFL two weeks ago, when his previous promotion did not extend their contract with the fighter.

But for Cooper, the fight against MacDonald will have a personal touch to it. The new Champion has not forgotten about the time when MacDonald defeated his fellow countryman B.J. Penn, and now Cooper wants to avenge Penn's loss.

In the news conference, Cooper said that he was ready to fight MacDonald whenever the promotion decides to book the match-up.

"He’s a veteran in the sport. He’s got a win over BJ Penn, one of my boys, and I’d like to get him back on that. If I fight him first, I’ll fight him first. I’ll fight him whenever. I’m ready for him."

MacDonald took it up with Penn at UFC on Fox 5 in back in 2012, where the former was announced the winner via unanimous decision at the end of the fight.