MMA News: Referee fails to stop fight despite fighter tapping [Watch]

Landon Quinones

MMA fighter Landon Quinones put up a good show and dominated the Octagon in his fight against Calvin Glover at Titan FC 56 on Friday. This was the Featherweight fighter's fifth bout as a pro and he came back strong after he lost the last one to Muhammadjon Naimov at Titan FC 54 in a Split Decision result.

But something else happened in the fight that took the limelight away from Quinones' first-round win by submission.

Referee Alonso's late response to tapping

Towards the end of the first round, "The Lone Wolf" overpowered Glover pinning him to the ground and delivering strikes left, right and center, clearly eager to end the fight. His opponent, being at the receiving end of showering punches, was soon tapping out as expected.

But what was unexpected is how long it took for the fight to actually end.

Glover could be seen tapping out several times but the referee, Jorge Alonso, seemed to be in some kind of reverie. Despite being present right in front of the fighters, it took him considerably longer to step in and stop the fight, which should have ideally been done right after the first tap.

In fact, it is still questionable whether he finally made the call to stop or Quinones simply halted the assault on his own.

Broadcasters UFC Fight Pass called out Alonso in a video clip they tweeted after the fight, where they lauded commentator Jimmy Smith and Titan COO Lex McMahon for "being on top of it".

Jimmy Smith could be heard criticizing Alonso's blunder on the call along with fellow-commentator Kamaru Usman as the bout ended in chaos. Lex McMahon was also seen to be engaged in an argument with Alonso at cageside regarding such a show of irresponsibility on the latter's part.