MMA News: Rory MacDonald signs with PFL, comments on the move

Former UFC Welterweight Rory MacDonald has officially ended his tenure as a free agent and has signed an exclusive contract with the Professional Fighters League, officially making the jump from Bellator MMA.

Rory MacDonald's tenure with Bellator

Rory MacDonald initially signed with Bellator MMA on 26 August, 2016 and immediately after signing with the promotion, 'The Red King' announced his intentions of winning both the Bellator Welterweight and Middleweight Championships.

After notable fights against the likes of Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, and Gegard Mousasi, MacDonald last competed for Bellator MMA on the 26th of October when he faced Lima in a rematch at the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament Final. That loss turned out to be MacDonald's final fight under the Bellator banner.

As initially reported by PFL's broadcast partner at ESPN, Rory MacDonald has officially departed from Bellator and has signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League. The former UFC Welterweight Title contender will be competing in the Welterweight Division for the promotion.

Shortly after signing with PFL, MacDonald sat down for an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani to whom he said that he joined PFL to win the $1 million belt which is being awarded to the best fighter without any sort of games or politics.

The Red King is looking forward to the 2020 season 👀 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/I0Pq3h2IH0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2019