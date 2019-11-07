MMA News: Sergio Pettis opens up on move to Bellator

Sergio Pettis

Sergio Pettis has finally completed his much-awaited move to Bellator. Speaking to MMA Junkie in his first interview after signing with the promotion, Pettis said that UFC will always have a special place in his heart but he is looking forward to embark on a new journey with Bellator.

“I put myself out there, and Bellator put out a great opportunity. This will be the next step for me. The UFC will always be my home. I’ll always have love for the UFC. I loved growing up there, but sometimes when you grow up you’ve got to leave home and live other places. I feel like the Bellator division is deep. I’m a scuba diver out here exploring new waters. I’m going for gold.”

Being a free agent was tough, admits Pettis

Pettis' UFC contract expired after his win in September against Tyson Nam at UFC on ESPN+ 17. Pettis admitted to being scared of being jobless after the expiry of his contract and that being a free agent was initially a scary prospect.

“I took time to be a free agent, which was honestly scary a little bit,” Pettis said. “I was scared, and I didn’t want to leave the UFC and jobless out here. I didn’t know what opportunities were going to present themselves. was terrified. I was like, ‘I don’t want to be jobless. I don’t want to leave the UFC.'”

The offer from Bellator was one that Pettis was really interested in and he didn't take too long time to sign on the dotted line.

“It was an offer I didn’t want to refuse, and the vibe just felt right. This was the right decision to make looking back now."

Although joining Bellator was a proud moment for Pettis, he felt like he was leaving home after he decided to move. However, he does not regret the move because he needed to do it in order to further his career.

“It was like, ‘Damn, man. I feel like I’m leaving home.’ I had to do this for me and my future. I’m excited. I’m excited to go out there and put on the performance that I’m capable of doing. Nothing changes, just the organization.”

Pettis has signed up with Bellator as a Bantamweight and he is looking forward to facing new opponents and new challenges in the division.

“I’m gonna fight them all. Whoever’s talking. Who wants to fight me? I’m here to fight them. Whatever names they put in front of me. I don’t refuse fights. I’m not scared of anybody. I’m going to fight whoever they put in front of me.”