MMA News: Tyson Fury teases a move to mixed martial arts

Tyson Fury during an open workout prior to his fight against Otto Wallin.

Boxing heavyweight sensation and soon-to-be WWE Superstar Tyson Fury has made an incredible claim that he is planning a move to mixed martial arts in the future, in a bid to take over the world of combat sports.

During a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Fury made the following comments on his future plans in boxing, professional wrestling and inside the cage...

“I’m taking over all combat sports. Whatever sport you’re in beware. Because the Gypsy King is coming! I’m coming to your sport, whatever it is. I’ll be there. MMA takeover! “How do I look? I look like a million dollars. I smell like a million dollars. The cut’s healing up. Deontay Wilder, I’m coming for you, sucker!”

Undeniable

Although Fury was in all probability playing up to his outspoken, trash-talking persona is hard to deny that the British fighter is making serious waves in the world of combat sports.

Fury is undefeated in his professional boxing career and is scheduled to make his WWE debut later this month at the promotions Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. However, it is currently considered to be highly improbable that Fury will be looking to make a jump to the world of mixed martial arts any time soon.

After his WWE debut, Fury will be looking to turn his attention to a rematch with Deontay Wilder as he looks to reclaim a belt in boxing's heavyweight division.

As mentioned previously, it seems highly unlikely that Tyson Fury has ever put any real thought into a cross-over to the world of MMA, but you can bet that Fury's comments will have caught the imaginations of Dana White and Scott Coker - two men who have never been afraid to push the boundaries of what is expected in the sport.