MMA News: UFC Legend gives honest assessment of Mayweather's chances in The Octagon

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 17:10 IST

UFC Legend Frank Shamrock has offered his thoughts on the likelihood of Floyd Mayweather ever taking up a fight inside the octagon, as rumours continue to swirl over the future of the undefeated boxing champion.

In recent years, Mayweather has become increasingly immersed in the world of mixed martial arts. He has been involved in a long-running feuds with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, to go with his easy win in an exhibition boxing match against rising star Tenshin Nasakuwa.

Despite the continued presence of Mayweather on the fringes of the mixed martial arts world, Shamrock believes 'Money' would never risk stepping inside the cage.

“He’s not gonna fight in an octagon. Cause all he gotta do is boxing. And if he does, he’s gonna fight his grandmother cause he’s never gonna risk (his record). He’s too smart,” ESNews

Dana White recently revealed that he and Mayweather had struck a deal to work with each other in some capacity during 2020. However, it is not yet clear how that will work out.

As Shamrock rightly states, it seems highly unlikely that Mayweather will ever be tempted to take on a mixed martial arts bout at this stage of his career. However, it is well-known that White is keen to launch his new Zuffa Boxing venture this year, an area in which Mayweather's expertise could be put to good use.

It remains to be seen what Mayweather's next step is, but all MMA fans would be keen to hear from him soon.