MMA News: WWE star and former MMA fighter taunts Jon Jones over drug tests

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
656   //    31 Dec 2018, 00:20 IST

Jon Jones has been draped in controversy over the past few years, including his latest fight

What's the story?

Jon "Bones" Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson last night at UFC 232 by TKO in the third round, winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in the process. However, prior to the fight, Jones was popped on another drug test, sparking more outrage from fans and fighters.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones' career has been contaminated over the years with multiple issues stemming all the way back to 2009. However, since 2015, he's failed multiple drug tests and has severely tainted his legacy.

Before facing Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, an abnormally low testosterone ratio was discovered in Jones, alarming both the UFC and its fanbase that something was amiss. In 2016, prior to another match against Cormier at UFC 200, a urine sample from Jones tested positive for two banned substances, forcing him to be removed from the event. He would be replaced by Anderson Silva.

A week later, the Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed the substances Jones' test had picked up. Clomiphene, an anti-estrogenic substance, and letrozole, an aromatase inhibitor, were both found in the fighter's urine test. Jones fought these claims by stating the results of the test were caused by contaminated Cialis. After the US Anti-Doping Agency revealed this to be the case, they suspended Jones for a year.

In 2017, Jones was flagged yet again for a potential doping violation by the USADA. This time around, he tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. Finally, on December 23rd of this year, the state of Nevada refused to grant Jones a license to compete after another suspicious drug test arose. Instead of moving the fight to another day or canceling it altogether, the UFC opted to move UFC 232 out of Las Vegas, bringing the event to Inglewood, California.

The heart of the matter

205 Live star and former MMA competitor Jack Gallagher watched UFC 232 last night while tweeting back and forth with fans, friends, and his "predictions opponent" WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy throughout the night. While commenting on the show, Gallagher made a cheeky comment about Jon Jones.

While Gallagher would congratulate Jones on his victory and praised his performance throughout the fight, Gallagher took another opportunity to take a shot at the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

What's next?

After his victory over Gustafsson, Jones quickly called out his longtime rival, UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. Jones may look to get one more fight out of Cormier before his retirement in 2019. However, Cormier could possibly opt out of that, as he's been working on a fight with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for some time now.

