6 Most Anticipated Fights At ONE Championship 79: Beyond the Horizon

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    06 Aug 2018, 18:26 IST

ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON!
ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON!

Shanghai is in for another electrifying night of the world’s most exciting martial arts action on 8 September with ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON! The blockbuster event is headlined by ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan, who defends China’s first-ever mixed martial arts world title against top Brazilian contender Samara Santos.

Plus, top lightweight contenders collide in a pivotal bout between Honorio Banario and Amir Khan. Banario is riding a red-hot five-bout win streak, but that could come to an end against the devastating Khan, who owns the most knockouts in ONE history.

ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON will be held on Saturday, 8 September at the famous Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China. This list looks into the MMA events scheduled to occur in Shanghai during the ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON event.

#1 Xiong Jing Nan vs Samara Santos (Strawweight)

Xiong Jing Nan vs Samara Santos
Xiong Jing Nan

“The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan of China is the reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion. With a professional record of 15-1, Xiong began her career competing in professional boxing and was inspired by her father, who imparted in her values of courage and integrity. Featuring a wide array of skills, “The Panda” bagged a gold medal at the prestigious China Open Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in 2017. In her last bout, she defeated Laura Balin to successfully retain her ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship for the first time. Up next, the 30-year-old defends her title against Samara Santos.

Samara “Marituba” Santos of Brazil is a 25-year-old female mixed martial artist who is set to make her promotional debut at ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON. A former Salcaterra Marajo Fight Strawweight Champion, Santos has gained solid experience competing largely in her home country of Brazil for the majority of her career. She has amassed a 12-5-1 record over the past three years as a professional, including six wins by submission. In her first appearance in ONE, Santos will take on defending ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

ONE Championship
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
