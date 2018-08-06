6 Most Anticipated Fights At ONE Championship 79: Beyond the Horizon

Anand Thumbayil

ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON!

Shanghai is in for another electrifying night of the world’s most exciting martial arts action on 8 September with ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON! The blockbuster event is headlined by ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan, who defends China’s first-ever mixed martial arts world title against top Brazilian contender Samara Santos.

Plus, top lightweight contenders collide in a pivotal bout between Honorio Banario and Amir Khan. Banario is riding a red-hot five-bout win streak, but that could come to an end against the devastating Khan, who owns the most knockouts in ONE history.

ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON will be held on Saturday, 8 September at the famous Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China. This list looks into the MMA events scheduled to occur in Shanghai during the ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON event.

#1 Xiong Jing Nan vs Samara Santos (Strawweight)

Xiong Jing Nan

“The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan of China is the reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion. With a professional record of 15-1, Xiong began her career competing in professional boxing and was inspired by her father, who imparted in her values of courage and integrity. Featuring a wide array of skills, “The Panda” bagged a gold medal at the prestigious China Open Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in 2017. In her last bout, she defeated Laura Balin to successfully retain her ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship for the first time. Up next, the 30-year-old defends her title against Samara Santos.

Samara “Marituba” Santos of Brazil is a 25-year-old female mixed martial artist who is set to make her promotional debut at ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON. A former Salcaterra Marajo Fight Strawweight Champion, Santos has gained solid experience competing largely in her home country of Brazil for the majority of her career. She has amassed a 12-5-1 record over the past three years as a professional, including six wins by submission. In her first appearance in ONE, Santos will take on defending ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

