MMA Rumors: Cris Cyborg to fight for championship in Bellator debut; Date revealed

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 28 Sep 2019, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 222: Cyborg v Kunitskaya

Not too long ago, Cris Cyborg was confirmed to have signed the "biggest women's MMA contract ever" with Bellator. There was a lot of speculation as to when she will make her debut, and the date, venue and opponent have all been set for the living legend and former UFC Featherweight Champion.

According to ESPN, Cris Cyborg will be fighting for the Featherweight Championship at Bellator on her debut and her opponent is none other than Julia Budd.

Their fight will take place on January 25th, 2020, and will be at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

How did Cyborg get here?

Cyborg's contract disputes with UFC were no secret. At one point, it was believed that she was "feuding" with Dana White. She defeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in the co-main event in what would be her last contracted fight for the promotion.

During her period of free agency, she hinted at all possible destinations. While admitting that she is focused on Bellator right now, she did state her willingness and desire to try her hand in professional wrestling, revealing AEW and WWE as possible destinations.

Boxing is another ambition that Cris Cyborg has, and while she may not pursue that in the near future, it's believed that her lucrative Bellator contract will enable her to follow outside pursuits as well.

This means that Cyborg will have fought just once in 2019 and will be getting right back to work in early 2020. She will be the heavy favorite going in, but Julia Budd isn't to be overlooked.

Budd is the most dominant women's fighter in Bellator, holding an overall record of 13-2, having won her last 11 in a row. Her only two losses? Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!