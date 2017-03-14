MMA Rumor: Venue and date booked for Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

May-Mac is all set to go down in 'Sin City'

Mayweather vs McGregor is a fight between two of combat sports’ highest-grossing PPV stars.

What’s The Story?

According to several sources close to TMT (The Money Team), the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada has been booked for June 10th for an event that’s set to be headlined by a boxing showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

This news comes barely a week after Mayweather officially came out of retirement and issued a public statement to McGregor to sign the contract for their rumored matchup.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time, whereas Conor McGregor is a former UFC Featherweight champion and current UFC Lightweight champion, widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. Floyd admitted to have started rumors in early 2016 of a potential showdown between himself and Conor.

The Heart Of The Matter:

After hosting its first major combat sports event, the Canelo Alvarez vs Amir Khan boxing match, in May of last year- the T-Mobile venue has once again been booked for a high-profile boxing matchup between two of combat sports’ highest grossing PPV stars, the aforementioned Mayweather and McGregor.

Here’s industry insider Front Row Brian’s tweet, regarding the same-

Las Vegas Venue Holds Date for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor | @FloCombat FloCombat https://t.co/dial8WHTvv — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) March 12, 2017

What’s Next?

McGregor is expected to return midway this year after his 10-month paternity absence from the UFC. However, with Mayweather officially coming out of retirement last week and challenging ‘Notorious’ to a boxing matchup, the Mayweather-McGregor fight seems to be scheduled for June 10th at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

The build-up to this boxing mega-fight has been a crazy ride, in and of itself. Nevertheless, the May-Mac showdown finally seems to be coming to fruition and considering the fact that a specific date has been held up at one of the most high-profile venues in the world; Mayweather vs McGregor is most definitely happening.

MMA and boxing fans buckle up. Come June 10th and it’s going to be raining dollars in Vegas- well, even more than it usually does!