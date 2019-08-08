MMA/WWE News: Big E reveals backstage details of another Superstar who has plans of fighting

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 88 // 08 Aug 2019, 13:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and Big E.

What's the story?

Big E was recently on The A-Side Live Chat MMA podcast during which the WWE Superstar spoke on a host of topics regarding MMA and pro wrestling. He shared his views on wrestlers entering the cage and possibly revealed as a spoiler regarding current a WWE Superstar who could be fighting and wrestling soon.

As revealed by Big E, Jack Gallagher is planning on wrestling for WWE and fighting for an MMA promotion simultaneously.

In case you didn't know...

Gentleman Jack Gallagher has been with the WWE since 2016 and is currently a part of the 205 Live roster. Fighting under the name Jack Claffey, the former WWE Cruiserweight title contender has an amateur record of 2-0.

He made his amateur debut against Stefan Cowley in December 2015 in the Lightweight division and wrapped up the contest with a guillotine choke in the first round. His last fight took place in Apil 2016 when he took on Cesar Valencia, which he won with an armbar.

Due to his commitments to the WWE, the British wrestler had to put his MMA career on the backburner but that could change pretty soon.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with MMAFighting's José Youngs on the A-Side podcast, Big E revealed that there were many Superstars in the WWE locker room, including himself, who are big MMA buffs. He mentioned Jack Gallagher was one of those stars and went on to reveal that the 205 Live stars is considering doing double duty.

He's had a few fights and I don't want to spoil anything but I feel he's possibly, maybe looking into doing both, what we do - WWE, and also fighting. So that would be really cool. He's definitely had some fights in the past.

Despite not going pro yet, Gallagher has already attracted attention from Bellator MMA, who have expressed their interest in signing the WWE Superstar in the past.

Advertisement

What's next?

If Gallagher is indeed serious about juggling WWE and MMA at the same, he would first have to get the WWE's approval to do so. Will Vince McMahon and co. allow him to do the same?