One of the biggest names in the subcontinental Mixed Martial Arts scene, Mohammad "Sher-e-Hind" Farhad is back with Bahrain based BRAVE Combat Federation. Mohammad Farhad is set to sign a five-fight deal with the promotion.

A knockout artist with a solid striking background, Farhad holds a professional record of 11 wins and only three losses. All of his three wins under BRAVE Combat Federation's banner came by way of knockout or technical knockout.

The "Sher-e-Hind" has been part of the promotion from day one and was part of BRAVE 1, the very first event of promotion. In his last fight, Farhad beat Kushal Vyas via first-round TKO in Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad back at Brave 30.

Sportskeeda got an opportunity to speak with the Mohammad Farhad after the signing of the new deal and we spoke about some of the highlight reel moments after his last fight at Brave CF till the pandemic. Here are the excerpts of our conversation.

How does it feel to be back with BraveCF?

Being back with Brave is good because till now Brave has given what they had promised, it feels secure to be with Brave.

Can you please tell us the details of the new contract?

I have been signed for 3 years and 5 fights or whichever ends first.

All major Indian cities are hit hard by the COVID-19 Virus, and all major gyms are shut, how is training going on during the Corona Time?

During lockdown I really became lazy and gained weight as lockdown slowly opened I got scared and started self training thrice a week and online training under Master Ghanser thrice a week and dropped 5 kgs till now in 6 weeks, from 76kgs to now I am 71kgs and still dropping.

Advertisement

You recently received your BJJ blue belt from Coach Rohit Vasudevan, the head coach of IJJ Bangalore. How was training at IJJ, can we see you competing in any BJJ/ grappling tournaments in the future?

It's been almost 5 years I am training in IJJ and receiving straight blue belt was really exiting, Coach Rohit knows what's best for me in BJJ so for now instead of competing in BJJ tournaments he recommended me to focus on MMA.

How did the management deal with MTK MMA happen, if you don't mind can you please share some details about that to our readers?

I already had an offer from Brave and then I had an offer from MTK, I signed with them because I really felt they are genuine, offers given from Muhammed Rizwan Ali seemed to be genuine, his suggestions too seemed good to me and not like just showing big dreams to fighters. Plus after signing the contract with MTK they did help me to get a great deal with Brave.

Brave CF has been successfully making events happen around the world during the pandemic. Are you interested in fighting at any of the upcoming fight cards during the pandemic or you intend to wait till things get back to normal?

The plan is to fight at least once in 2020, need to check how is training camps going on. Need a minimum of 6 weeks camp before the fight. As soon as things get settled, I need to go Mumbai for my passport renewal, and then I may take steps.

One of the most anticipated Indian MMA fights of all time is your fight with Pakistan's Uloomi Kareem. Is there any positive news regarding this fight for our fans, can we see this fight happening in the coming days?

Indian fans is been wanting this fight to happen now let's see what Brave CF has for me, but for sure Brave CF can make this happen.

The Sportskeeda Team thanks Mohammad Farhad for giving us this opportunity and wish him the best of luck for his future.