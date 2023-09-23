Moses Itauma’s thunderous punches score quick 1st round victory over promising Amine Boucetta

Moses Itauma secured his fifth professional win by knocking out Amine Boucetta.

The heavyweight duo fought on the undercard of the Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce rematch at London's Wembley Arena, and Boucetta faced the brunt of it.

In the opening round, Itauma delivered a powerful uppercut that sent Boucetta tumbling to the mat. The resilient 32-year-old Belgian fighter managed to rise to his feet, but Itauma wasted no time.

'Enriko Itauma' trapped Boucetta against the ropes and unleashed a flurry of punches, finishing with another devastating uppercut that dropped Boucetta to his knees. This time, the referee decided it was best to end the contest, waving it off. Moses Itauma entered the fight seeking a knockout, especially after his last two matches went the distance, and he certainly delivered in spectacular fashion.

Fans react to Moses Itauma’s quick knockout of Amine Boucetta

Boxing fans were left in sheer amazement as Moses Itauma swiftly dealt with Amine Boucetta. The boxing community erupted with a range of emotions and eagerly projected their expectations onto the 18-year-old heavyweight sensation.

