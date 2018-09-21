Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Fighters with most wins in MMA history

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
243   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:01 IST

UFC on Fox: Velasquez v Dos Santos - Press Conference
The UFC - the MMA powerhouse

There have been an insurmountable amount of mixed martial arts fighters to ply their trade all over the world in the past few decades.

In promotions such as UFC, Pride FC, Bellator, Cage Rage and many others, MMA fighters have competed in a bid to become the best in the world at what they do.

Make no mistake; It is extremely difficult to be successful in MMA, let alone rack up multiple wins and Championships.

They say fighting is a young man's game and that is a truism in almost every case which means that a career in MMA is a pretty short term line of work for most.

However, some fighters buck that trend. The likes of Randy Couture and Fedor Emelianenko have continued to fight and win well into their fifth decade on the planet.

This slideshow looks at the five men who have embarked on long careers in MMA and amassed the most amount of victories in the sport.

#5 Luis Santos (64 wins)

The i
The imposing Luis Santos

Luis Santos is still competing and could yet add to his incredible amount of MMA victories.

The 38 year old currently competes for Singapore based promotion ONE Championship, which has been his home since 2014.

Santos's illustrious career began back in the year 2000 and he remained unbeaten for the first 12 fights of his career.

Primarily fighting in Brazil, Santos has competed in the West, most notably for WEC and Bellator.

Santos has only lost 10 times in his 76 fight career with one Draw and one No Contest.

Although, despite his impressive record, Santos has only ever won one Championship, ONE Championship's Welterweight title.

Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
