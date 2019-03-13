Mumbai set to witness a first-of-its-kind MMA and EDM fusion

Underground Fight Nights.

UNDERGROUND FIGHT NIGHTS’ is all set to redefine the nightlife in Mumbai – An unique combination of mixed martial art fights taking the centre stage clubbed with the finest of EDM Artists of the country and a non-conventional fight crowd, partying with fashion, music, and nightlife curation.

The ultimate clubbing experience will set the adrenaline pumping on 16th March 2019 with the first of its kind at Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi. UNDERGROUND FIGHT NIGHTS – the new player is all set to begin a revolution in this space followed by one to two events every month. EDM Talent Ankytrixx and Stoked along with percussionist Tarang Singhal to take charge of the decks.

Sanctioned and Managed by the Mixed Martial Arts Association of Maharashtra, the fights are curated to have a high probability of the most exciting finishes, the sport is quick 5MIN x 3 Rounds and takes place within a cage. The sport is commissioned and conducted by rules inside a cage laid down by global governing bodies.

A platform for the best of Indian and fresh international faces, this strictly by invitation event will have 5 fights per night.

Saturday Nights will never be the same again with a completely new experience.

“The sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is globally titled “the billion-dollar” sport. Players like the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Bellator MMA, One Championship and a few others boast of a successful ride into this over the last decade and more. While international talent is more popular in the said promotions, Indians / athletes of Indian origin are starting to make a mark with new fight contracts. – quotes Prachi Parekh, the promoter.

“We aim to change dynamics of weekend clubbing scene in Mumbai. “Underground Fight Nights’ will play a big role, reaching out to the elite and influencer segment of the society offering them a completely new avatar of the fight game coupled with music and lifestyle” – she added.

“The fights are conducted under strict rules and regulations with athletes in different weight categories. A fit to fight certificate from a certified medical practitioner and medical tests will be conducted for all fighters pre-fight. Referees, Judges, and Officials certified by IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) – the global body of the sport will be conducting the bouts. Emergency situations are handled by a team of doctors cage side. 2 fully equipped state of the art Cardiac ambulances will be present. We also have a tie-up with a nearby hospital in case of injuries. Safety of the athletes in a full contact combat sport is most important.” – quoted Shihan Sharif Bapu, Secretary General of the Mixed Martial Arts Association of Maharashtra.

The fight card is stacked with top Indian prospects with the main event between Brazil and Iran.

Action begins at 8 PM at Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi.

