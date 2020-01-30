Nate Diaz calls out Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan; demands apology for Stephen A. Smith

Nate Diaz

Where there is controversy, Nate Diaz cannot be far away. In the ongoing debate between Stephen A. Smith and Joe Rogan, Diaz has interjected himself defending the ESPN Analyst and has demanded that Rogan and Conor McGregor apologize to him.

What happened between Stephen A. Smith, Joe Rogan, and Conor McGregor?

Following UFC 246, where Conor McGregor absolutely demolished Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Smith made some derogatory comments regarding Cerrone for failing to last more than 40 seconds in the biggest fight of his life.

However, this was not taken well by Rogan, who said that Smith should not be a part of the broadcast and that there were a lot of others who deserved that analyst spot far more than him.

Since then Rogan and Smith have continued to go back and forth, with Conor McGregor chiming in and defending Cerrone. Smith has held on to his views and has refused to apologize for his remarks.

Nate Diaz chimes in

While almost the entire MMA community sided with Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz took the contradictory position as is his usual approach to things. Diaz spoke in favor of Smith, saying that he had been correct in his analysis and then asked McGregor and Rogan to apologize to Smith.

Diaz might have only spoken up about this because McGregor had spoken out against Smith.

As always, there is a possibility of a trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz looming, and that's a fight that almost every fan wants to see.