Nate Diaz career earnings: How much money has the Stockton Slapper made in his fighting career?

Nate Diaz is widely regarded as one of the biggest box office attractions in combat sports today. Akin to his older brother Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz is also hailed by the combat sports community as a true MMA legend.

The younger Diaz brother made his professional MMA debut back in 2004 and made his promotional debut in the UFC in 2007. Nate Diaz has competed in the UFC ever since and has faced some of the toughest fighters in the world over the course of his long and storied career.

Today, we examine Nate Diaz’s career earnings from his fighting career. Kindly note that the following list only focuses on the disclosed pay that Diaz has earned from his MMA career. Additional perks and other undisclosed payments aren’t included in the list.

Furthermore, the list doesn’t include Diaz’s earnings in other MMA organizations before he joined the UFC. Noted below are details regarding UFC icon Nate Diaz’s combat sports career earnings.

Nate Diaz’s UFC career earnings:

1. TUF 5 Finale (June 23rd, 2007) Nate Diaz vs. Manvel Gamburyan. Diaz earned $16,000 ($8,000 show money, $8,000 win bonus).

2. UFC Fight Night: Thomas vs. Florian (September 19th, 2007). Nate Diaz vs. Junior Assuncao. Diaz earned $30,000 ($15,000 show money, $15,000 win bonus).

3. UFC Fight Night: Swick vs. Burkman (January 23rd, 2008). Nate Diaz vs. Alvin Robinson. Diaz earned $70,000 ($15,000 show money, $15,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus).

4. UFC Fight Night: Florian vs. Lauzon (April 2nd, 2008). Nate Diaz vs. Kurt Pellegrino. Diaz earned $50,000 ($15,000 show money, $15,000 win bonus, $20,000 Submission of the Night bonus).

5. UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs. Neer (September 17th, 2008). Nate Diaz vs. Josh Neer. Diaz earned $70,000 ($20,000 show money, $20,000 win bonus, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus).

6. UFC 94 (January 31st, 2009) Nate Diaz vs. Clay Guida. Diaz earned $85,000 ($20,000 show money, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus).

7. TUF: US vs. UK Finale (June 20th, 2009). Nate Diaz vs. Joe Stevenson. Diaz earned $45,000 ($20,000 show money, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus).

8. UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs. Guillard (September 16th, 2009). Nate Diaz vs. Melvin Guillard. Diaz earned $78,000 ($24,000 show money, $24,000 win bonus, $30,000 Submission of the Night bonus).

9. UFC Fight Night: Maynard vs. Diaz (January 11th, 2010). Nate Diaz vs. Gray Maynard. Diaz earned $24,000.

10. UFC 111 (March 27th, 2010). Nate Diaz vs. Rory Markham. Diaz earned $49,000 ($24,000 show money, $24,000 win bonus, $1,000 due to Markham missing weight).

11. UFC 118 (August 28th, 2010). Nate Diaz vs. Marcus Davis. Diaz earned $120,000 ($30,000 show money, $30,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus).

12. UFC 125 (January 1st, 2011). Nate Diaz vs. Dong Hyun Kim. Diaz earned $33,000.

13. UFC 129 (April 30th, 2011). Nate Diaz vs. Rory MacDonald. Diaz earned $33,000.

14. UFC 135 (September 24th, 2011). Nate Diaz vs. Takanori Gomi). Diaz earned $141,000 ($33,000 show money, $33,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus).

15. UFC 141 (December 30th, 2011). Nate Diaz vs. Donald Cerrone. Diaz earned $149,000 ($37,000 show money, $37,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus).

16. UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs. Miller (May 5th, 2012). Nate Diaz vs. Jim Miller. Diaz earned $147,000 ($41,000 show money, $41,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus).

17. UFC on Fox: Henderson vs. Diaz (December 8th, 2012). Nate Diaz vs. Benson Henderson. Diaz earned $50,000.

18. UFC on Fox: Henderson vs. Melendez (April 20th, 2013). Nate Diaz vs. Josh Thomson. Diaz earned $15,000.

19. TUF: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate Finale (November 30th, 2013). Nate Diaz vs. Gray Maynard. Diaz earned $80,000 ($15,000 show money, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus).

20. UFC on Fox: Dos Santos vs. Miocic (December 13th, 2014). Nate Diaz vs. Rafael dos Anjos. Diaz earned $16,000 ($20,000 show money, Diaz was fined $4,000 for missing weight).

21. UFC on Fox: Dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2 (December 19th, 2015). Nate Diaz vs. Michael Johnson. Diaz earned $110,000 ($20,000 show money, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship).

22. UFC 196 (March 5th, 2016). Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor. Diaz earned $620,000 ($500,000 show money, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship).

23. UFC 202 (August 20th, 2016). Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor. Diaz earned $2,070,000 ($2,000,000 show money, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship).

24. UFC 241 (August 17th, 2019). Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis. Diaz earned $270,000 ($250,000 show money, $20,000 fight week incentive pay).

25. UFC 244 (November 2nd, 2019). Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal. Diaz earned $520,000 ($500,000 show money, $20,000 fight week incentive pay).

Nate Diaz’s Total UFC Career Earnings: $4,891,000

Nate Diaz’s Total Fighting Career Earnings: $4,891,000

As of this writing, Nate Diaz is just hours away from fighting Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 263 (June 12th, 2021). A win over Edwards will likely earn Diaz a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Win, lose or draw at UFC 263, the consensus in the MMA world is that Diaz will continue competing in the sport of MMA for the next few years at the very least. One can expect Diaz’s earnings to keep increasing in the years to come.

Edited by James McGlade