Nate Diaz might pursue legal action against Miami Herald for publishing false news of his arrest

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

One of the most popular stars in the UFC, Nate Diaz is planning to sue Miami Herald for defamation. The publication released a story stating that an MMA fighter who was arrested on charges of domestic violence, assaulted cops at a local police station.

The fighter was later identified as Diaz by Miami Herald and they said that the UFC welterweight was hospitalized due to injuries suffered from the altercation.

In a statement released to MMA Fighting, Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield denied that the fighter had anything to do with this incident and claimed that the story which was published was completely inaccurate.

“This story is 100 percent inaccurate, untrue and irresponsible.”

On their part, Miami Herald immediately issued a public apology to Diaz for publishing the inaccurate report.

“In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error.”

Although the media outlet apologized to Diaz, the fighter's representatives stated on Wednesday that they are considering legal action against the publication for spreading false news.

“This is utter nonsense and is irresponsible as it comes. We are exploring legal action.”

Diaz last fought against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 with the latter emerging victorious with a TKO result to secure the BMF belt.