Nate Diaz says Conor McGregor didn't have a tough fight at UFC 246, reveals his own return date

26 Jan 2020, 16:15 IST SHARE

Nate Diaz (Image Courtesy: Sports Illustrated)

During the recently concluded Bellator 238 pay-per-view, UFC star Nate Diaz was interviewed backstage by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Diaz, who was cornering his protege Chris Avila at Bellator 238, first spoke on the return of his arch-nemesis Conor McGregor and also provided an update on when we could expect the Stockton sensation to make his own comeback.

Had a quick chat with Nate Diaz tonight at Bellator. I asked him about McGregor vs. Cowboy and who he wants to fight next. Story here for @espnmma: https://t.co/7ZmVOekah9 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 26, 2020

Nate Diaz on McGregor vs Cowboy

At the first UFC pay-per-view of the year, UFC 246, McGregor marked his return to the Octagon and secured an impressive 40-second win over Donald Cerrone in a Welterweight bout.

One of McGregor's biggest rivals, Diaz, was immediately called out by 'The Notorious One' for a trilogy fight. While speaking with Raimondi, Diaz gave his thoughts on the return of McGregor, stating that the Irishman seemingly didn't have a tough fight in his hands due to 'Cowboy' not caring about winning and losing.

"Cowboy doesn't care about winning and losing, so [McGregor] didn't have a very hard fight on his hands."

When asked about a potential return to the Octagon, Diaz added that he will make his return when he feels the time is right for another comeback.

"When the time is right."

What's next for Nate Diaz?

As of now, it still remains unclear what Diaz will be upto. In his last Octagon outing, the self-proclaimed 'West Coast Gangster' ended up on the losing side against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244.