UFC News: Nate Diaz to fight for the inaugural 165lb title shot

Nate Diaz

What's the story?

The UFC superstar, Nate Diaz took to Twitter to announce that he and Dustin Poirier will be competing for the first-ever 165-pound title shot at Madison Square Gardens.

I’m Happy to announce that I’m bringing a new weight devision to the Ufc

I’ll be fighting the main event November 3rd in nyc against Dustin Poirier for the first ever 165lb belt superfighter devision

I’m happy to be apart of history @ufc @danawhite — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 26, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Nate Diaz is the younger brother of the UFC Legend Nick Diaz. Both the Diaz brothers fight out of Stockton, California. Nate is returning to the Octagon for the first time since he faced Conor McGregor. It has been more than two years since Diaz has fought in the UFC Octagon. Diaz had staged a walk off from the UFC's 25th-anniversary presser after Dana White declared that Nate and Conor McGregor were fighting in different events.

The 165-pound division is the third weight class that the UFC has built recently. UFC had begun a women’s 145 and 125-pound division lately. The creation of a 165-pound division has been in the UFC agenda for a long time. One of the main reason for this was the weight cut issues faced by the fighters in the 155-pound division.

The heart of the matter

It looks like Nate Diaz has the solution for the UFC 230 headliner conundrum, the Stockton superstar has tweeted saying that he will be facing the lightweight contender Dustin Poirier for the inaugural 165-pound title fight.

Dustin Poirier also confirmed this with a tweet of his own.

Its been a long journey but here we are. NYC 1st ever 165lb Title in the UFC! #THEREWILLBEBLOOD #THUGJITSU — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2018

The UFC had not confirmed Diaz’s comments yet, but with tickets going on sale early Wednesday morning and still no main event, this fight is the only hope, Dana White has.

New weight class in New York City? 👀 #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/TKWmnZAe3j — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 26, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. The fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports.