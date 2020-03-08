UFC 248: Neil Magny returns in top fashion, dismantles Li Jingliang in style

Magny is back and how!

Making a comeback to the Octagon after almost 15 months removed from his career's first KO loss, Neil Magny lit up the crowd in attendance inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when he went up against Li Jingliang in a cracking main card welterweight contest at UFC 248.

Magny, who outclassed his Chinese opponent both on the feet and on the ground throughout the three scheduled rounds on the night, picked up a lopsided unanimous decision victory and called out fellow welterweight Michael Chiesa immediately after the fight.

Magny flew off the gates from the get-go but Li managed to take him down and rocked the former with a hard right the moment he stood up. Li went for another takedown but got snubbed this time as Magny retorted with some nasty knees to the body and stinging jabs - seemingly a new-found weapon in his arsenal he picked up during the long lay-off.

Magny used the jab and the knees to perfection in the second round, forcing Li to look for the takedown but Magny wasn't in the mood to go to ground as he dictated the clinch, and scored with some uppercuts. Magny piled on the misery towards the end of the second round by connecting with some big, hard shots.

Li came out swinging in the third round but Magny proved to be too elusive with his footwork and unlimited gas tank, managing to successfully combine them with the stinging jabs and hitting Li at will. Magny took Li down towards the end of the round and landed some hard shots from the mount before the bell rang to signal the end of the fight.