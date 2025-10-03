"10-8 Belal" - Fans react to Belal Muhammad's two-word response to Ian Machado Garry's bold UFC Qatar fight preview 

Belal Muhammad's recent two-word response to Ian Machado Garry vowing to make him look like an &quot;amateur&quot; in their upcoming fight sent fans reeling.Muhammad and Garry are booked to throw down in a pivotal welterweight clash at UFC Qatar in November. The event will be headlined by an exciting Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker lightweight clash.Ahead of their showdown, Garry shared a bold preview of the fight via an edited Qatar-themed Instagram post and wrote:&quot;You’re gonna see speed like you’ve never seen before. Belal Muhammad, a respected former champion, will be made to look like an amateur in front of your very eyes. You watched me decimate Magny, shut down Shavkat, piece up Prates, now you’re about to witness the greatest version of ‘The Future’ - Qatar, you’re very lucky indeed.&quot;In response, Muhammad posted his response in a similar style and font via Instagram and wrote:&quot;Shut up.&quot;After @ChampRDS shared both their quotes via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;Fair enough, 10-8 Belal.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Never thought I'd see the day when I'm rooting for Belal.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XBelal Muhammad issues bold preview of Ian Machado Garry fightBelal Muhammad is confident about beating Ian Machado Garry in their fight at UFC Qatar in November. The former 170-pound champion downplayed Garry's resume and vowed to leave him &quot;broken&quot; after their fight.In a YouTube video, Muhammad shared an ice-cold preview of his fight against Garry and said:&quot;You’re cocky. You’re young. You only have one loss [to Shavkat Rakhmonov] that you’re proud of because you didn’t get finished but this is a different animal. You’ve never been in the cage with anybody like me. You’ve never seen anybody like me, and on November 22, you’re going to be broken like you’ve never been broken before.&quot;He continued:“We’ve already seen you on the ground, b*tt in the air, close to being broken. Prates just couldn’t finish the job. When I’m in there with you, I’m going to beat you up. It’s going to be a bad day, a bad night for you. I just want to get this loss off my back. I need to get back on the right side. I’m the best in the division. I know I’m the best in the division. November 22, I get to prove it again. I get to go out there, dominate, and then get back to where I belong, and that’s for the welterweight title.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]