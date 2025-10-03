  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "10-8 Belal" - Fans react to Belal Muhammad's two-word response to Ian Machado Garry's bold UFC Qatar fight preview 

"10-8 Belal" - Fans react to Belal Muhammad's two-word response to Ian Machado Garry's bold UFC Qatar fight preview 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:30 GMT
Fans on Belal Muhammad (left) responding to Ian Machado Garry
Fans on Belal Muhammad (left) responding to Ian Machado Garry's (right) message. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Belal Muhammad's recent two-word response to Ian Machado Garry vowing to make him look like an "amateur" in their upcoming fight sent fans reeling.

Ad

Muhammad and Garry are booked to throw down in a pivotal welterweight clash at UFC Qatar in November. The event will be headlined by an exciting Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker lightweight clash.

Ahead of their showdown, Garry shared a bold preview of the fight via an edited Qatar-themed Instagram post and wrote:

"You’re gonna see speed like you’ve never seen before. Belal Muhammad, a respected former champion, will be made to look like an amateur in front of your very eyes. You watched me decimate Magny, shut down Shavkat, piece up Prates, now you’re about to witness the greatest version of ‘The Future’ - Qatar, you’re very lucky indeed."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In response, Muhammad posted his response in a similar style and font via Instagram and wrote:

"Shut up."

After @ChampRDS shared both their quotes via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Fair enough, 10-8 Belal."

Another fan wrote:

"Never thought I'd see the day when I'm rooting for Belal."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Belal Muhammad issues bold preview of Ian Machado Garry fight

Belal Muhammad is confident about beating Ian Machado Garry in their fight at UFC Qatar in November. The former 170-pound champion downplayed Garry's resume and vowed to leave him "broken" after their fight.

Ad

In a YouTube video, Muhammad shared an ice-cold preview of his fight against Garry and said:

"You’re cocky. You’re young. You only have one loss [to Shavkat Rakhmonov] that you’re proud of because you didn’t get finished but this is a different animal. You’ve never been in the cage with anybody like me. You’ve never seen anybody like me, and on November 22, you’re going to be broken like you’ve never been broken before."
Ad

He continued:

“We’ve already seen you on the ground, b*tt in the air, close to being broken. Prates just couldn’t finish the job. When I’m in there with you, I’m going to beat you up. It’s going to be a bad day, a bad night for you. I just want to get this loss off my back. I need to get back on the right side. I’m the best in the division. I know I’m the best in the division. November 22, I get to prove it again. I get to go out there, dominate, and then get back to where I belong, and that’s for the welterweight title." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications