‘10 rounds it is’ - Jake Paul accepts Nate Diaz’s challenge, adjusts boxing match to meet ex-UFC star’s demands

Jake Paul is willing to box Nate Diaz for 10 rounds, and confirmed the same through a tweet. 'The Problem Child' gave a nod to Diaz's monster cardio while agreeing to the Stockton scrapper's demands.

Jaul Paul and Nate Diaz will meet on August 5th, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Here's what 'The Problem Child' tweeted:

"Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Okay Nathan, 10 round it is."

Jake Paul last fought Tommy Fury on February 26th, in Saudi Arabia, where they boxed for eight rounds. At the end of eight rounds, 'TNT' came out victorious with a split decision victory.

The loss to Tyson Fury's brother was the first loss of Paul's professional boxing career. 'The Problem Child' has a pro-boxing record of 6-1.

'The Problem Child' has expressed interest in a rematch against Tommy Fury in February of 2024.

Nate Diaz last fought Tony Ferguson at UFC 267, where he closed out his MMA career in spectacular faction by submitting 'El Cucuy' via guillotine choke in the fourth round of their bout.

With the win over Tony Ferguson, the younger Diaz brother retired with an MMA record of 21-13.

What did Jake Paul's Betr Media employee Derek Sullivan say to Nate Diaz?

Derek Sullivan of Betr Media (and Jake Paul's employee) found his moment in the sun when he decided to call out Nick Diaz to a boxing match, by conveying it through the younger Diaz brother at the press conference for their upcoming boxing fight on August 5th.

Going by the way Sullivan went about the whole thing, one can make the argument that he was doing it in jest. However, where the Diaz brothers come from, in their own words, 'people like that get smacked' for talking like that.

Here's how Sullivan issued the call-out:

"Nate, I'm actually a boxer, myself, and I've been trying to get into this undercard. I'm just wondering if you think I could fight your brother, Nick. If he's anything like you, I think I'd beat his f*****g ass."

Nate Diaz vs. Derek Sullivan on the mic:

Here's how Diaz responded:

"Brother, what are you, just going to walk around the streets or some s**t. You know [that] all my homeboys [are] seeing you right now? That was stupid, huh? What's your name? Hey, Derek from Betr Media, [you] stupid a**. You need to get your a** whipped."

Jake Paul, while he seemed amused at first, might have been slightly embarrassed and interjected into the argument, apologizing to Diaz and promising to fire Derek Sullivan from Betr Media.

