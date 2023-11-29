“100% fake” - Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant casts doubt on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s public romance, labels it a “publicity play”

Paige VanZant is not buying Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story.

Despite the entire world seemingly loving the celebrity romance, the former UFC strawweight is not a fan. VanZant spoke on her conspiracy on her recently started podcast titled 'Paige and Austin: A Kicka** Love Story.' VanZant co-hosts the show with her husband, Austin Vanderford.

On the second episode of the new podcast, VanZant and Vanderford briefly touched on the pop star's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Paige VanZant said:

"I think that the Taylor Swift [and] Travis Kelce love story is 100 percent fake. Come for me, Swifties... It is publicity [and] huge for the NFL. Yes, the NFL is big, but Taylor Swift is huge, and now she's getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL... It's a huge publicity play on both fronts."

Vanderford did chime in and point out his wife's tendency to get involved in conspiracy theories, to which VanZant admitted was true. However, VanZant claimed she is not a conspiracy theorist if 'everything is true.'

The former UFC star continued to claim that there are a 'lot of strategic' moves that have come from the fallout of the two celebrities' relationship. VanZant said:

"Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now... It's good for Taylor Swift, it's good for the NFL, it's good for Travis Kelce. There's so much strategic stuff that's happening."

Where is Paige VanZant now?

Since leaving the UFC, Paige VanZant has been the most successful she has ever been in her career.

Shortly after VanZant left the UFC in 2020 in free agency, the iconic star shocked the combat sports world by signing with the BKFC. In the announcement of her career-changing move, VanZant claimed she wanted to be known as more than 'just a pretty face' and prove that she was tough.

However, VanZant has only competed for the BKFC twice so far, losing to both Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. Since then, the good-looking fighter has signed with AEW and made her most profitable decision by choosing to start an OnlyFans account.

Currently, VanZant remains under contract with the BKFC but has not fought for the promotion since losing to Ostovich in 2021. The fighter has claimed she is making a significant amount of money through her OnlyFans page, much more than she did throughout her entire UFC run.