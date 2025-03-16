"100% you're jinxing these guys" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele laments the "Nina Curse" following Marvin Vettori's UFC Vegas 104 defeat

Popular MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele finds herself under fire once again following Marvin Vettori’s defeat at UFC Vegas 104. The social media influencer, known for her pre-fight skits with high-profile fighters, has recently been associated with a so-called “Nina Curse” that fans claim brings bad luck to those she collaborates with.

Ahead of his bout at UFC Vegas 104, Vettori participated in one of Daniele’s signature skits. During the segment, she humorously handed him a waiver stating that any loss would be entirely his fault, dismissing any superstition surrounding her involvement. Despite this, Vettori still fell short as Roman Dolidze secured a unanimous decision victory.

The outcome reignited the debate on social media, with Daniele writing:

“I’m never beating the Nina Curse allegations #UFCVegas104 FML”

Fans quickly jumped in with mixed reactions. One teasingly remarked:

“100% you’re jinxing these guys”

Others compared her influence to notorious sports curses, even drawing parallels to the so-called Drake Curse.

“Ur beginning to reach drake curse levels 🤣”

Another added:

“Ask Drake to bet against the next main even fighter you interview.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

When Nina-Marie Daniele addressed 'Industry Plant' allegations

Nina-Marie Daniele celebrated her win as MMA Personality of the Year 2024 by taking aim at longstanding industry plant claims on her social media.

The UFC content creator, renowned for her offbeat interviews and creative fighter features, addressed critics on her X account, dismissing allegations that she was inserted into the MMA scene rather than earning her place through hard work.

In recent months, she expanded her repertoire by visiting fighter training facilities, learning moves firsthand while infusing her trademark wackiness into every clip.

In a defiant yet lighthearted post, Daniele expressed gratitude to her supporters and vowed to continue reshaping sports entertainment:

"I’m officially never beating the INDUSTRY PLANT allegations LOL. I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for voting for me! I’m so happy and overcome with joy! Yes, I know I have haters. BUT believe me… I have way more supporters and people who love me! Whether you like me or not, I’m changing the way sports content & entertainment is done. People hate change, people hate what can’t understand. Don’t be afraid to take risks and go all in on your dreams! Love you guys! Thank you!"

Check out Nina Marie-Daniele's post below:

