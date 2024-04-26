"100k bonus would be perfect I’d say" - UFC lightweight reacts to Tim Means' bonuses demand for all cards

After going viral at UFC Vegas 91 media day with his advocation for permanent $300 thousand post-fight bonuses, Tim Means is already receiving the support of other fighters on the UFC roster.

Though every fighter in the promotion would love to see the $50 thousand post-fight bonuses raised to $300 thousand, Means was the one to vocalize his thoughts on April 24. A reporter asked Means for his thoughts on the matter, to which 'The Dirty Bird' pushed for the organization to 'keep the same energy' and leave the award at $300 thousand.

Video of Means' response circled social media as fans joked about the veteran's seemingly unrealistic plead in the comments. However, Means was supported by lightweight Terrance McKinney, who appeared to believe he found a reasonable compromise.

McKinney commented on Instagram:

"100k bonus would be perfect I'd say"

Terrance McKinney reacting to Tim Means' request for $300 thousand bonuses [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Barring an unforeseen announcement, Means will not get his wish on April 27 when he steps into the octagon to face Uros Medic in his 29th UFC appearance.

Now 40 years old, Means is one of the oldest fighters on the UFC roster but recently snapped a three-fight losing streak by finishing Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 79 with a third-round TKO.

How many post-fight bonuses has Tim Means received in his UFC career?

With 28 UFC fights under his belt, few fighters have seen the octagon more times than welterweight Tim Means. 'The Dirty Bird' did not ever win a promotional championship nor did he become a star in his 20 years as a professional fighter. Still, he has delivered several memorable performances that kept him as a serviceable company man for the UFC.

Since debuting with the UFC in 2012, Means has gone 17-12 with one no-contest while earning three post-fight bonuses. The American received two Performance of the Night bonus checks for wins over Dhiego Lima and John Howard and most recently received the Fight of the Night honor in a TKO win over Andre Fialho.

Means has been open about his upcoming potential retirement on social media by acknowledging his advanced age and declining performance. Regardless, the veteran promised fans that he believes he has more exciting performances left in his arsenal and wishes to end his career on a high note.