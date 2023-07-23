"10x better than UFC London" - "Breathtaking" Carly Baker sends hearts fluttering in arresting ring girl outfit

UFC ring girl Carly Baker has left fans in awe with her recent Instagram post.

Baker is a prominent name who appears as a ring girl in UFC events in the United Kingdom. She was a part of the team once again at last night's UFC London event, which was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

Prior to the event, Carly Baker took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in the ring girl outfit.

The post has left fans in awe of her beauty and they flooded the comments section with compliments.

"Cool trip! It's electric over there!"

"I don't usually drink them but for some reason. Now I want a Monster"

"The hottest woman alive"

"Sooo beautiful best ring girl ever!"

"Always very gorgeous"

"Breathtaking as always."

"Stunningly Beautiful"

"U always have the prettiest smile. Cheers and keep smiling"

'A absolut dreamwoman"

"Sheesh Queen slaying"

"10x better than UFC London"

"Sexy AF!"

"Beauty for real"

"Gorgeous smile"

"You really are something special Carly."

"You look amazing"

Fan reactions

Carly Baker is UFC's first European ring girl

While Carly Baker has been working with the UFC for a decade, her fame went up a few notches following her appearance at UFC 287 in London earlier this year.

The London-born Baker was the first-ever European ring girl when she was brought on to the company in 2013. She made her promotional debut at UFC on Fuel TV 7 the same year. Since then, she has gone on to become one of the most famous ring girls in the promotion.

Before her career as a ring girl, Carly Baker was a successful model from an early age. She even featured in a pop duo called 'Mynxsters' as a singer. Moreover, Baker has also worked as an actress on MTV, Nickelodeon, The Box, and Disney Channel.

Interestingly, she also previously participated in Miss Great Britain competitions and was crowned the winner on one occasion. Baker is also a certified fitness trainer, who takes on the role when required.