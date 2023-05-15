12-year-old diabetic MMA fighter Landon Jaski set to compete at National Youth Tournament 

Young mixed martial arts fighter Landon Jaski is set to compete at the USFL Youth MMA National Tournament.

Jaski is 12 years old and has been training in different martial arts since he was just five years old. He started with taekwando and earned a black belt distinction in no time. After that, he tried wrestling and took to the grappling aspect of the sport before transitioning to jiu-jitsu.

He earned his first jiu-jitsu belt at the expert level just over a year ago and has been nicknamed 'The Body Snatcher' for his childhood tendency of attacking his peers and other children while training together.

Jaski was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a condition even his mom suffers from. However, the youngster does not let it deter him from his dreams.

Check out one of his wrestling bouts below as his dominant showing earns him a massive win against Lincoln Pochinski:

Jaski recently took up mixed martial arts training and is being coached at five different local facilities in Rockford, Illinois. The 12-year-old trains all seven days of the week and his training is overseen by Mitch Britt, a martial arts instructor at Northern Illinois Combat Club & Fitness.

Landon Jaski won his first mixed martial arts fight in March of 2023 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The win earned him a berth at the USFL Youth National MMA National Championships, which will be held at the Lumcor Arena in Ontario, California on May 20.

A strong showing and a result at the Youth Championships will land Jaski a spot on Team USA and he will represent his country in the World Championships, which will be held later in the year in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Landon Jaski confident ahead of Youth National Championships, says "I know I’m going to win"

Landon Jaski is keen on showing up to the Youth National Championships and show out in the tournament.

He spoke to local news outlet WIFR. During it, he talked about his nickname and explained his excitement at potentially getting to go to Abu Dhabi to represent his country.

He said:

“When I was little, I would just took kids out and I was just snapping their bodies. I was pretty excited because I know I’m going to win and when I do win I’ll be able to go to Abu Dhabi. so that would be cool.”

Jaski also spoke about his diabetic condition and has no complaints to make:

“I wasn’t too worried about it because I knew I would be the same.”

Landon Jaski's dad and coach assure readers that his dedication to his training and the hard work he puts in will be evident in the national championships.

