"20 grands" enough to cheat a USADA drug test, UFC fighter says in shocking claims

A UFC fighter made a bold claim by suggesting "20 grands" is enough to cheat the USADA drug test.

UFC bantamweight fighter Marlon Vera recently appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, Vera spoke about the use of performance-enhancing drugs by fighters.

While fighters are randomly tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, Vera claimed that it is very easy for fighters to cheat the system. 'Chito' said that fighters can pay doctors to help them and mentioned how the testing window during the day has loopholes in it. He said:

"I think there's a lot of people taking it. Because it's so easy to beat USADA. You need like 20 grand, call a good doctor, boom. ... A good doctor will give you good products, he will tell you how to clean yourself. USADA only comes 6 am to 6 pm. I will love for them to knock at your down at 4 am, 10 pm, 3 pm, random."

Dustin Poirier praises USADA for not changing rules for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return this year was tainted by his failure to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool on time. After being out of the testing pool since his trilogy against Dustin Poirier, the Irishman had to enter it again at least six weeks prior to being allowed to compete.

While fans were left disappointed as a result of this, Dustin Poirier praised the organization for not mending its rules for Conor McGregor. During an interview with MMA News, Poirier spoke about how the United States Anti-Doping Agency shouldn't have any grey areas:

"I do think they're doing a good job of cleaning up our sport. For me, if they waive that, and allow [McGregor] to compete with no drug-testing, it kind of makes a joke of the whole thing. Just remove it completely.

"There shouldn't be grey areas. It's white and black with USADA. You take tests, [if] you pass them, you're able to compete. [If] you don't take tests, you don't compete. There was never a grey area before."

