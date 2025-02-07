"$20 million for Iraqi Sesame Street" - A shocked Joe Rogan reacts to report of USAID allegedly spending millions on 'wild, crazy' projects

Joe Rogan recently reacted to reports of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allegedly spending large amounts of money on "crazy" projects overseas.

For context, Donald Trump recently slammed USAID for allegedly spending millions on the digital news portal, Politico. However, his claims were soon debunked and it was revealed that only $24,000 had been spent on Politico PRO subscriptions, a service that tracks legislation on Capitol Hill.

Trump's Press Secretary also accused USAID of sending contraceptives worth $50 million to Hamas in Gaza, another claim that was widely debunked on social media. Since then, the agency has been subjected to intense scrutiny by Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which reportedly red-flagged some significant government expenditures.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Bret Weinstein (JRE #, the UFC commentator addressed the claims and read a list of major government expenditures from an X post off his phone. He said:

"They are just finding crazy sh*t... I'm going to read some of the things that this guy @KenakoaTheGreat listed, and this is off the Jesse Watters show. USAID - $20 million for Iraqi Sesame Street, $2 million for Moroccan pottery classes, $11 million to tell Vietnam to stop burning trash, $27 million to give gift bags to illegals."

He continued:

"This is wild. Some of this stuff is really, really crazy."

Joe Rogan on individuals like Elon Musk helping Donald Trump's administration

Joe Rogan recently lauded Elon Musk for helping out the current American administration and praised Donald Trump for bringing together a "unique" team to help him out. Rogan has previously praised Trump for roping in Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance, RFK Jr., and Vivek Ramaswamy.

In the same JRE episode, Rogan called Musk the "final Avenger" on Trump's team and said:

"When Elon took over DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] that was like the final Avenger. Like having that team together is such a unique team where you have prominent former democrats... You have an extraordinary group of human beings."

Catch Joe Rogan's comment's below (46:12):

